Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,869 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPX by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SPX by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in SPX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPX by 375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPXC opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.