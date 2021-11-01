Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $57.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $732.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.52. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.28. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.67 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

