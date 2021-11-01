Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

MMP stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

