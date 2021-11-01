Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 128,610 Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 204.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.92% of Aravive worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.