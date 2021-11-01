Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 12.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,240 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 2.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.