Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Usio were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Usio by 122.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,666 shares of company stock valued at $365,898 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

