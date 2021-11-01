Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.08 Million in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $12.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

