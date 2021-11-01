Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.26 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

