Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 124,342 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 20.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 672,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

