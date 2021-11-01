Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

