Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Masimo worth $44,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Masimo stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $294.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

