Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mason Industrial Technology were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,339,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

