MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,829.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $156,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $966,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares valued at $7,117,661. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

