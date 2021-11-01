McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.97.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.