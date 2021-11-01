Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Medpace worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,974,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $226.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $227.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

