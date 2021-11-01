Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MNTR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.