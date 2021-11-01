Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCARY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Get Mercari alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.