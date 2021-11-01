Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Mercury General worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

