Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Mercury Systems by 31.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 220,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

