Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Up 29.8% in October

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. 7,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

