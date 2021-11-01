Methanex (TSE:MX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$76.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.68.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX opened at C$55.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.79. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

In other news, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.