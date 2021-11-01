M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In related news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.60 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

