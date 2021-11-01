M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 187,500 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 187,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.