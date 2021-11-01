M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,031 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.11 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

