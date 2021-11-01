M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1,309.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $85.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $89.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.