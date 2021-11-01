M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

GD opened at $202.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

