M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

