M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,744 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 127.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 844,325.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 67,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

