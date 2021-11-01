M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 209,073 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

