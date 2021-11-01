MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.900-$3.000 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

