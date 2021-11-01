MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $720,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $18,413,315 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $715.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.