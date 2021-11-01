Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.0 days.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

