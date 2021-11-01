MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of MiMedx Group worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $361,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,796,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $766.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

