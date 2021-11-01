Mina (MINA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.95 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Mina has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00007286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $61.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00078184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00102534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.95 or 1.00234907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07002794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022765 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 280,836,788 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

