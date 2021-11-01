Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust’s (MI.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.53.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.00. 91,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.98. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.23 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.