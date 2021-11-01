Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 242,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $37,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $189.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.77.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.