Mirrored Apple Hits Market Cap of $23.74 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $70,711.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $151.43 or 0.00250740 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00073039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,337.93 or 1.01566109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.75 or 0.07012095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022800 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 156,784 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

