MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.74% of MiX Telematics worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

