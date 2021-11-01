Mizuho Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $375.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.83.

TWLO stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.62. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

