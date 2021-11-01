Mizuho Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,385.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
