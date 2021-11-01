Mizuho Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,385.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.