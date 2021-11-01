MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $254.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $257.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

