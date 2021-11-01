MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $234,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

RGA stock opened at $118.08 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

