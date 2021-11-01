MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

