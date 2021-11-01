MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,986,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last ninety days.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

