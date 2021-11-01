MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,194 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

