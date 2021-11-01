Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.02% of Model N worth $38,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Model N by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Model N by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

