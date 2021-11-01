Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Molina Healthcare worth $76,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $295.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.30.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

