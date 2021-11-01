Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

