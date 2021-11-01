Monetha Price Hits $0.0374 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $488,103.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

