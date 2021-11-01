Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $116.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.25.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

